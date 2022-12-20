JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — A trip to the movies turned into a hefty payday for one lucky Onslow County man.

After seeing a movie with his wife Sunday night, Teddy Sparks of Hubert stopped at a convenience store to buy a scratch-off and discovered a $100,000 prize.

“My wife was scratching the ticket and then her hands started shaking and she started freaking out,” Sparks said.

Sparks, a 68-year-old truck driver, bought his lucky $25 Spectacular Riches ticket from the Circle K on North Marine Boulevard in Jacksonville.

“I told her, ‘Don’t freak out and have a heart attack before we can get the money,’” he laughed.

Sparks arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,017.

He said he would use his winnings to pay some bills and put the rest in the bank.

Spectacular Riches debuted in October of 2021 with eight $1 million prizes and 20 $100,000 prizes. Two $1 million prizes and seven $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

