JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you’re looking for some Summer fun throughout the month of August, the Onslow County Museum is hosting a fun and educational event.

During “Family Fun Fridays,” parents and children will be able to do arts and crafts kits together while learning more about this year’s theme, “the First People of Carolina.”

This Friday’s kit was entitled “Three Sisters Garden,” which celebrates the three sisters that Native Americans grew: corn, beans and squash.

“It’s important to come together and you know, celebrate that kind of the end of summer but also celebrating what we do here at the museum and telling the story of the first people of Carolina,” said Mary Downing, Education Coordinator for the Onslow County Museum.

The next one will be on Friday from 10 am to noon. The event is free and you have the choice to take the kits home or make them at the museum.