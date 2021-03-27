Onslow County non-profit holds event to provide disaster relief, COVID-19 vaccinations

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An event in Onslow County is making sure people in the community don’t get left behind. That’s the case whether it’s to receive disaster relief help, or a COVID shot, the event proved to be a one-stop shop for it all.

Members with the Onslow Strong Disaster Recovery Alliance joined forces Saturday with other partners to provide relief.

“We’ve got four organizations here that’s taking applications for people still recovering from Hurricane Florence and it’s a one stop shop for them,” said Raquel Painter, Chair for OSDRA & President of United Way of Onslow County.

Organizers say this is also a way to make sure everyone can get the help they might need.

“That’s what we are doing, just reaching to communities who need it or may not have the opportunity to go into the city for the help they need,” said Painter.

The event had different organizations in attendance, all of which were there to help with different needs categories.

“People are already struggling and in need so why not provide with some household amenities they could be short on,” said Painter.

Volunteers provided vaccinations as well for those who may not have direct access to clinics.

“Those who want a shot or those who have other needs, they can just call, and we will go right where they are at,” said Rev. Doris Petteway the Unmet Needs Committee co-chair.

They say they want to let people know they are here for them and their needs.

“It’s all about getting out to the community where the needs are and letting people know that we are out there for then and that there is help available,” said Royce Bennett, a county commissioner & OSDRA vice-chair.

“We are still here; we are available to serve as much as possible,” said Petteway.

For those who missed the event, the OSDRA team and their partners will be at the same location on April 17. You can visit their website by clicking here for more information on how you can receive help.