Onslow County nonprofit finally has a new food delivery van, after months of asking the community for donations

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – United Way of Onslow County’s CHEW program finally has a new food delivery van, after months of asking the community for donations.

9OYS first reported about the efforts being made to get a new van back in July. The organization started a GoFundMe back in the spring for the van.

“You need to help the communities that you’re in, you need to help out to make sure the kids are being taken care of,” said President of Lawson-Wagner Insurance and Financial Kevin Wagner.

CHEW finally had their last donation, made by Wagner, send them over the edge they needed to get the new van.

The van helps get food to over 900 children in the county each weekend. The old van had a lot of problems like bad breaks, no heat or air, broken doors, and battery issues.

“I’m able to drive around and in safety and not worry about my brakes not working or worrying about having to be this far away from a car because I don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Community Impact Director for United Way of Onslow County Shelly Kieweg.

The new van has everything Community Impact Director Shelly Kieweg needs to make the deliveries to help food-insecure children in the community.

They made their first delivery in the new van Tuesday morning to Thompson Early Child Center in Jacksonville.

“We just want to make sure we’re able to get the food picked up and the food delivered and get it to the children who need it,” said President of United Way of Onslow County Raquel Painter.

Last year the chew program distributed over 23,000 bags full of food to children in Onslow County.

Kieweg tells 9OYS that she is excited to have a reliable form of transportation to get children the food they need.

“I’m super excited to know that I don’t have to worry about if I’m going to be able to get the food to the children. I know I can do it. Now I know I don’t have an issue,” said Kieweg.