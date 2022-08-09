JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A nonprofit in Onslow County is getting a brand new facility to help serve families in the community even better than before.

The number of kids in the county has grown to over 62,000 since 2010. As that number continues to grow, so does the need for space at One Place. The non-profit has been in the community for over 20 years. Their goal is to improve the lives of children and families by providing them with access to childcare, early education, and child abuse prevention resources.

“We are the entity that works in support of local law enforcement, our Department of Social Services, to do the forensic exams that are required to determine whether something has happened to a child,” CEO of One Place, Dawn Rochelle, said.

They do these exams at their Child Advocacy Center. They’re currently seeing over 300 children at the center for child abuse and neglect services.

“There is an increase in the need for us to see sibling groups, and we need to be able to double the space that we currently have,” said Rochelle.

The current center is about 1,600 square feet. They’re looking to create a whole wing dedicated to it in their new building.

“Two complete medical suites, two complete medical interview spaces and then the piece that we continue to know that is needed as child mental health services,” said Rochelle.

The new building will also be right in the heart of Jacksonville Commons.

“Being adjacent to Richard Ray Park and all of the infrastructure that is there for early childhood families,” said Rochelle. “For our children who are identified as victims of child abuse and neglect, they need a place to be able to just look outside and see nature and to breathe and to have healing gardens.”

Rochelle added their goal is to break ground before June of next year. To learn more about the organization, click here.