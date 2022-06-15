JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow County Senior Services wore purple Wednesday to show support for Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

Senior citizens participated in a walk to bring attention to the cause. They browsed resources provided by the local health department, Adult Protective Services and community paramedics.

Senior Center supervisor Shelley Ashley said physical harm isn’t the only type of abuse seniors are subjected to.

“You look at financial abuse, you look at mental abuse, you look at exploitation, if they’re exploiting them for financial services, you also look at neglect — they have to have their basic needs,” Shelley said.

Shelley said it’s important to say something if you see signs of elder abuse.