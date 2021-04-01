Onslow County officials recognize Child Abuse Prevention Month

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Department of Social Services joined other social service offices across Eastern North Carolina on Thursday that marked April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.

From 2019-2020, the Onslow County department received over 3,000 reports of child abuse and neglect. They say social workers completed over 1,900 child safety assessments. Department officials are asking the public to become more aware of the issue.

“Child abuse and neglect is a community issue, its not a DSS issue, its not an agency issue, it’s not your neighbor’s issue it is really a community issue,” said Kari Sanders with Onslow County’s Department of Social Services.

A pinwheel garden has been created in front of the Consolidated Human Services building in Jacksonville. It is being used to help educate communities about the importance of supporting children and families.