Onslow County Outreach hosts monthly food drive

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Community Outreach Center is hosting food drives on the second Monday of each month for the community.

Food drives are taking place at the center’s new location 1210 Hargett Street from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Beth Ray, OCO’s Development and Communications Coordinator said last month the food drive was able to help around 200 families. She said Monday’s drive saw over 100 families before noon.

Our core mission is to be a helping hand for vulnerable populations all over Onslow County. That is what were out here doing, making sure people have something to eat. Food insecurity here in Onslow County is a huge problem. Beth Ray, OCO Development and Communications Coordinator

To volunteer you can email Beth Ray at eray@onslowco.org. For more information on the non-profit, click here.