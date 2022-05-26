JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County LGBTQ+ community center planning committee has put together a Pride event that the entire community can come and enjoy for free.

The “ONE COMMUNITY” Pride Festival will be held on June 4 at the Jacksonville Commons Recreational Park, located at 100 Recreation Lane in Jacksonville. It will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will feature 11 food trucks, kids will have the youth area for arts and crafts, the Onslow County Health Department and the Onslow Memorial Hospital will be doing health screenings and prevention and 40 other vendors will be on site as well.

The main event will be drag performances that start at 11 a.m.

For more information, call (910) 333-9968.