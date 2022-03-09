JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Onslow County government recently sent out over 88,000 property value notices to its residents. Many of those who received those notices are unhappy.

This reassessment process occurs every four years. Tax Administrator for Onslow County, Harry Smith, said the property reassessment increased values dramatically due to the active real estate market.

“It is a bit of a shock to open your reappraisal notice and realize how much your property value has changed since the last reassessment,” Smith said.

He added prices have been on an upward trajectory for a while now. Onslow County residents are shocked at how much their property values went up. One resident said his home value increased from $130,000 to $200,000.

Kevin Turner is the Appraisal Supervisor for Onslow County.

“They’ve been concerned with the increase in value,” said Turner. “And I understand it’s, it’s alarming to see the values increased like they have, but it is based on the market conditions.”

Turner and others have been working to help residents who are concerned with their reassessment value.

“Comper will definitely help the citizens if they don’t agree with their assessment,” said Turner. “And if they think they’re over-assessed, it can take them directly to their neighborhood, and they can review sales comps that are adjacent to them.”

Comper is now available online for residents to use to help support their appeal, if they find it necessary.

Turner and Smith ask if you are interested in making an appeal, to please do so before April 15.