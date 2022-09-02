Pictured: Ian Reid, 13 (Left) and Hannah Reid, 16 (Right) read outside the main branch in Jacksonville. (photo by Matt Mano). Contributed Photo

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County Public Library is kicking off fall programming with a bang.

The Onslow County Public Library has new programs coming in September, October and November. OCPL’s fall programs include a Local Author Showcase at the main branch with two dates in October and another in November at the Swansboro Recreation Center.

The main branch in Jacksonville will have the Family Fall Fest on October 1. Swansboro will be holding a program called “Do you want to build a scarecrow,” where families can come and design a scarecrow. The Family Fall Fest runs from 11 am to 1 pm. The scarecrow event will be in Swansboro and will be happening on Oct. 22 at 10 am.

Other programs include family story times, adult books clubs, kids’ art programs, Pinterest Parties and the Navy Federal Financial Aid Workshops. The library will be offering its programs at four different locations in Onslow County with the main branch in Jacksonville, Richlands, Sneads Ferry and Swansboro.

September is also Library Card Sign-up Month, when libraries nationwide join the American Library Association (ALA) to remind everyone that signing up for a library card is the fast way to learning. In September, the Onslow County Public Library will be giving new library card users a gift to say thank you for exploring the library and exploring the different programs they have to offer.

For more information on library events, call 910-455-7350, or click here.