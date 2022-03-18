JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Interested in reading a book by a North Carolina author? The Onslow County Public Library has you covered.

The American Association of University Women presented the library with copies of the 2021 Young People’s Literature Award book. The award highlights the work by Halli Gomez for her book “List of Ten.”

The public communications specialist for the library, Matthew Mano, said they are excited to celebrate a local author.

“We love getting local authors, of course, in the collection for people to explore, and we certainly have a lot of really great local authors in North Carolina,” says Mano.

Gomez has won and been nominated for several other awards for her books geared towards young adults.