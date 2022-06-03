JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Reading is fun! That’s the message Onslow County Public Library wants to give out with its annual summer reading program.

This year’s theme is “Ocean of Possibilities.” The program is open to children and adults until July 31. It will focus on crafts, activities, book clubs, and even hurricane preparedness.

“Each week we have storytimes. We have school-age programs, we have STEM programs, art programs, teen programs, adult programs, all sorts of things,” said Public Communication Specialist at Onslow County Public Library, Matthew Mano.

The library system will also host different presenters, including the environmental education center and the national weather service. Those looking to join can register online.