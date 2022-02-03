Onslow County School Board approves land purchase near Jacksonville High School, waiting on final decision from county to buy

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One high school in Eastern North Carolina could soon be expanding.

The Onslow County School Board on Tuesday approved the purchase of land near Jacksonville High School. According to the school system, Jacksonville High School has the largest student enrollment out of all the high schools in the county, but also the smallest physical area.

“There’s a lot of people in that area, there’s a lot of multifamily housing that is in that area as well. So there’s a lot of students that attend Jacksonville High,” said Chief Communications Officer for Onslow County Schools, Brent Anderson.

About 1,300 students attend the school, and that number is continuing to grow with recent residential developments in the area. Northside High School was built to help with some of that, but they say the population is continuing to rise even with extra help.

The undeveloped land is adjacent to Jacksonville High and makes up about 12 acres total.

This gives them that opportunity for expansion because the school is landlocked by Henderson Drive on one side and Gum Branch Road on another.

“It could allow us then to move some things that are currently being utilized for maybe parking or athletic fields or something like that. We could move those into that new property, which could allow some expansion potential for the school campus,” said Anderson.

$500,000 is the purchase price for the piece of land. The money for it will come out of the school system’s Capital Outlay Fund, meaning it won’t take any additional money from the county to buy.

The Onslow County Board of Commissioners will make the final decision on whether the purchase will be made sometime in February.