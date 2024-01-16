JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Multiple emergency crews responded to a school bus crash in Onslow County on Tuesday morning.

The accident happened around 8:30 Tuesday morning near Piney Green and Halltown Road and involved bus No. 38, WNCT’s Claire Curry reports. Officials said it was a minor accident and happened while the bus was changing lanes.

Curry was at the scene and talked with one parent, who said around 45 children were on the bus at the time of the accident. The parent added that luckily everyone was OK.

WNCT has requested more information from Onslow County Schools.