Onslow County Schools announce make-up days for classes canceled by Dorian

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Onslow County Schools has released its schedule of make-up days for class time missed due to Hurricane Dorian.



Traditional Calendar: The student instructional time missed on Wednesday, September 4 and Thursday, September 5, will be made up on Monday, October 7, 2019 and Thursday, January 2, 2020. These were teacher workdays and have now been scheduled as regular student instructional days.



The student time missed on Friday, September 6, will not be made up as the school system calendars have a sufficient amount of reserve instructional time already built in to allow for a limited amount of time missed.



Year-Round Calendar: The student instructional time missed on Wednesday, September 4 and Thursday, September 5, will be made up on Friday, October 4, 2019 and Friday, January 3, 2020. These were teacher workdays and have now been scheduled as regular student instructional days.



The student time missed on Friday, September 6, will not be made up as the school system calendars have a sufficient amount of reserve instructional time already built in to allow for a limited amount of time missed.



Early College Calendar: The student instructional time missed on Wednesday, September 4 will be made up on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. This was a teacher workday and has now been scheduled as a regular student instructional day.



To maintain alignment with Coastal Carolina Community College, the student time missed on Thursday, September 5 and Friday, September 6, will not be made up.



STAFF INFORMATION: OCS 10- and 12-month staff and hourly employees should check with their supervisor regarding make-up options for time missed due to Hurricane Dorian.