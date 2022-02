JACKSONVILLE, N..C. (WNCT) — One of the members of the Onslow County Schools Board of Education is in jail on a criminal contempt charge.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Cheyenne Pagan that Eric Whitfield was being held at the Onslow County Detention Center. Pagan reports he will be there for the next two days before he is released on Feb. 11.

He was being held on the one count of criminal contempt. There was no indication why Whitfield was being held on the charge.