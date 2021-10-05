Onslow County Schools board votes to continue mask requirement in classes

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After a lengthy discussion that got testy at times, the Onslow County Schools Board of Education voted Tuesday to maintain a mask requirement for students and staff.

The board voted 5-1 to continue the mask mandate. Eric Whitfield was the only board member not at Tuesday’s meeting for the vote.

The issue will be brought up again at next month’s meeting as part of Gov. Roy Cooper’s requirement that school systems continue to monitor and determine what is best for their students and teachers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parents on both sides of the issue took part in the discussion that lasted over an hour on Tuesday. Board members then gave their input before the vote was taken.

On Sept. 7, the school board voted 6-1 to require masks be worn for students and staff. Before that, masks were optional. The mask mandate went into effect Sept. 13.

On Tuesday, Beaufort County Schools voted to make masks optional, making it one of the few school systems in the state to make the change.