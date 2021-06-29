Onslow County Schools latest to add incentives to attract, keep workers

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Labor shortages across the country are affecting business, including in Eastern North Carolina.

Onslow County Schools leaders say they are also seeing some of the same things restaurants and small businesses are dealing with regarding keeping employees plus hiring them. Onslow County Schools Chief Communications Officer Brent Anderson said they are used to high turnover rates due to the military base. This year, coming out of the pandemic. they are going to need to catch back up.

Onslow County is kind of unique in that we have a high military population, so we have a lot of teacher turnover every year. So we are going to be combating things we have dealt with with COVID and now with the military moves that have started back up. Brent Anderson, Chief Communication Officer, Onslow County Schools

Dr. Brendan Gartner, Executive Director of Human Resources and Student Services with OCS, said the public school system is in need of specific certified staff members in the form of bus drivers. The school system is increasing hourly wages to $15 plus a $2,500 sign-on bonus for bus drivers specifically, said Gartner.

The sign-on bonus and the increase in pay for starting salary, that is new to try and attract staff. Dr. Brendan Gartner, Onslow County Schools Executive Director of Human Resources and Student Services

Gartner said they hire from 200 to 300 new staff yearly to fill positions across their 39 educational facilities. He also said if you are interested in filling any role, contact the Central Services Office and sign up for a virtual information session taking place this Thursday. Click here to find out more.