Onslow County Schools launches “Say Something” system

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Onslow County Schools is launching a new effort to protect students at risk.

This week, school leaders are kicking off their say something reporting system.

It allows students and adults to anonymously report concerns about people who might commit acts of violence on themselves or others.

Onslow County will have people manning its hotline and looking for tips online.

“I think it’ll be a great help,” said Brent Anderson, Chief Communications Officer. We have a lot of kids who have a lot of issues and need somewhere to turn. Or may have friends know they have issues need someone talk to get that information out there.”

Students can download the free Say Something app for mobile devices or they can go to saysomething.net to report a tip anonymously.