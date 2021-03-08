Onslow County Schools making preparations to return some students to full-time classes

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow County’s elementary schools will be returning to class five days a week as the fight against coronavirus continues to see good results.

Kindergarten through fifth-grade students have been operating in-person learning four days a week. School board members made that decision back in the fall. Officials now say they’re working on a plan to have crews thoroughly clean at the end of each school day. School administrators said this is the next step to returning to some normalcy.

“As the vaccination rates have gone up across the county, with our staff being vaccinated or in the process, it’s going to give us that layer of protection, and our kids need to go back to school,” said Onslow County Schools spokesperson Brent Anderson. “I think they really need the support.”

Elementary school students will begin class five days a week starting April 5. Students will still be required to wear masks and social distance.