Onslow County Schools releases draft COVID-19 protocols for 2021-2022 academic school year

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County Schools released a draft of the COVID-19 protocols for the 2021-2022 academic school year.

OCS officials said they are committed to providing students and staff with a safe, secure, and healthy high-quality in-person learning environment. The draft COVID-19 Protocols and Practices describes the protocols and procedures OCS will use to guide these efforts.

Upon approval of these protocols, the Onslow County Board of Education will not require face coverings or masks for students or staff. All students, staff, and community members are encouraged to make their own decisions regarding their personal health as to whether to wear a face-covering or mask.

Harassment, discrimination, bullying, or intimidation based on any person’s decision to wear or not wear a face covering or mask will not be tolerated, according to OCS.

The development of this draft began following a meeting of the Board of Education on June 29, 2021. During the meeting, the Board unanimously voted to direct the OCS Superintendent and staff to develop COVID-19 protocols for the 2021-22 school year.

Prior to the motion and discussion, OCS BOE Chairman Bob Williams read a statement wherein he recognized the district’s compliance with the guidance issued by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) over the past year. However, Chairman Williams shared that the Board “believes that it is time for the Board to assume the role of developing COVID-19 protocols that reflect the local health conditions of our community and our schools.” Mr. Williams also noted, “The School Board believes that health decisions for staff and students are personal decisions between them and their physicians.”

The draft COVID-19 Protocols and Practices for the 2021-2022 School Year can be found in the OCS Reopening Information under Onslow County Schools in the News on the district’s website.

Comments and/or feedback on the proposal may be submitted to reopening2021@onslow.k12.nc.us. The Onslow County Board of Education will make final approval of the protocols at their regular August meeting.