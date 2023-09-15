JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Northside High School’s principal shared news with the school’s families and others about a gun found on a student at the campus on Thursday.

Onslow County Schools Chief Communications Officer Brent Anderson on Friday responded to an inquiry from WNCT’s Claire Curry after she heard about the email notice that was sent out by Northside Principal Brad Staley.

In the email notice, it stated in part that a staff member noticed suspicious activity near one of the school’s bathrooms. A school resource office and both of the school’s assistant principals “discovered they were in possession of numerous vapes and a gun. The weapon was taken without incident and the individual is in law enforcement custody. No students or staff were threatened or harmed in any way.”

Anderson included a statement to Curry about the incident. He said:

“While Northside is using clear backpacks this year, the individual involved in this situation has a condition which requires them to carry additional supplies. The confiscated items were found inside the smaller bag containing these supplies which was inside their clear backpack.

“I would like to echo Mr. Staley’s thanks for the diligence of his staff in reporting the activity which alerted administration and law enforcement. Our teachers are the first line of defense in issues at our schools, and the work they do daily to provide a safe and inviting learning environment for our students often gets overlooked.”

Below is the full email message from Staley that was sent out on Thursday.

=====

Good afternoon, Northside High School families. This is Principal Brad Staley. When something occurs on our school campus, I want to keep you informed and provide you with accurate information.

Earlier today, a staff member reported suspicious activity near one of our bathrooms. The school resource officer and both assistant principals immediately responded and brought the student to the office. During a search of the student, it was discovered they were in possession of numerous vapes and a gun. The weapon was taken without incident and the individual is in law enforcement custody. No students or staff were threatened or harmed in any way.

We take this very seriously and this kind of behavior will not be tolerated. School and district administrators are working closely with the Jacksonville Police Department in this matter, and appropriate disciplinary and legal action will be taken.

Northside High School is committed to the safety and education of all our students. We would like to thank the staff member who reported the activity and would encourage our families to discuss this incident with your children and emphasize the serious implications of bringing these types of items to school.

Students, please be sure to tell a staff member, parent, or other responsible adult if you see or hear of a weapon on campus. Let’s continue working together to keep our school safe.

Thank you for your involvement in your child’s education and your partnership with Northside High School. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the school at (910) 455-4868.