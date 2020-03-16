Onslow County Schools to offer student nutrition hubs

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Free lunch for children ages 1-18 years will be available for pick-up at nine schools beginning Tuesday, March 17.

All sites are drive-through or walk-up only and no space will be provided for eating on-site.

Multiple meals may be picked up by parents and caregivers.

Recipients should be prepared to drive up or walk up to the designated area and let staff know how many meals are needed.

Lunch will be provided beginning on Tuesday, March 17 for pick-up from 10 am-12 pm, Monday through Friday at the following schools:

Clyde Erwin Elementary Magnet

Dixon Elementary School

Hunters Creek Elementary School

Jacksonville High School

Northside High School

Northwoods Elementary School

Richlands Elementary School

Southwest High School

Swansboro High School

For the most accurate and up-to-date school-related COVID-19 school closure information, visit the OCS Coronavirus (COVID-19) Info & Updates link.