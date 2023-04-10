JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Senior Services building is getting an upgrade.

Commissions approved the $12.5 million project at their last meeting for the renovations. The building has had leaky ceilings and problems with the H-VAC system throughout the years. The county is hoping to fix these issues and give the senior citizens a space they can enjoy.

“It will give us about 25,000 square foot of space for senior activities and senior programs, you would see improved activity space and an improved nutrition center where seniors have lunch every day, as well as improved fitness activities for the seniors,” said Onslow County Assistant Manager Sheri Slater.

The American Rescue Plane Act is helping fund this project along with some money from the county itself. They plan to have the project done within three years.