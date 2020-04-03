Onslow County Senior Services accepting donations to continue essential grocery drive-thru

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Onslow County Senior Services (OCSS) is accepting donations to continue hosting their “essential grocery drive-through” for families in need.

OCSS successfully distributed 27,300 meals which included grocery items for breakfast, lunch, and dinner items to citizens at seven different locations across Onslow County.

Due to the success of that event, they are gearing up for another essential grocery distribution and need your help.

“We gave away all of the groceries within 40 minutes,” said Clay Calhoun, Director of Senior Services. “We know there is a need in the community, and we want to continue to provide food to those citizens in need, however, we are in need of more donations.”

OCSS is currently in need of the following food items:

• Soup-any variety, 18.6 oz

• Vegetables, any variety, 14.5 oz

• Canned fruits, any variety, 15 oz

• Beans or Pork & Beans

• 5 oz meat cans, any meat

• Mac & Cheese, box, 7.25 oz

• Jelly, any variety, 18 oz

• Spaghetti Sauce, 24 oz

• Syrup, 24 oz

• Pancake Mix, box, 32 oz

• Spaghetti or any noodles, 16 oz

• Crackers or Wafers, 11oz

Please ensure that the “Best Used By” date is not beyond on food products.

Checks and cash are also accepted and can be made out to Friends of the Aging.

Write in the memo section “County food distribution” and all funds will be used for this specific event.

Food donations can be dropped off at Senior Services, 4024 Richlands Highway in Jacksonville (Farmer’s Market is on the same property).

Senior Services is open Monday -Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.