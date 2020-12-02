Onslow County sheriff: Applications for handgun permits doubled in 2020

Chris Fulster, of Broadway Bait Rod and Gun, displays a 9mm semi-automatic pistol at his shop in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, June 26, 2008. The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 to strike down the District of Columbia’s 32-year-old ban on handguns as incompatible with gun rights under the Second Amendment. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said his department is processing requests for handgun permits as quickly as possible as the number of applicants from 2019 to 2020 has more than doubled.

Information from the sheriff’s office states there were 1,376 handgun purchase permit applications in 2019 (for one to five permits per application). Through the first two weeks of November, the sheriff’s office has received and processed 3,554 applications and 3,043 concealed handgun permit applications.

During the week of Thanksgiving, the number of applications for gun permits was over 200.

Miller is asking all gun permit applicants to be accurate and thorough when completing gun permit applications, either electronically or on paper, to reduce the time for processing and issuance of gun permits.

Below is information from the sheriff’s office on the steps it will take to submit an application.

There are two types of handgun permits issued to law-abiding citizens by sheriffs in the State of North Carolina.

Handgun permit to purchase/receive (one permit per firearm) Concealed handgun permits (CHP’s) to carry a handgun concealed, when the law allows. (This permit also allows the holder to purchase a handgun without a purchase permit).

Handgun permit to purchase or receive a handgun, handling procedures & time frame:

Receipt of application by electronic means or on paper by the OCSO gun permit section; research & applicant history by gun permit section; residency check; records check & entry; medical release form to/from the court house (3-5 business days turnaround); examination of documents; printing of permit(s); signing & stamping by the sheriff. After permit(s) is/are signed by the sheriff, the gun permit section will call the applicant & advise him/her that the permit(s) is/are ready for pickup.

Concealed handgun permit (CHP) handling procedures & time frame: