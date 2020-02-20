Onslow County Sheriff searching for theft suspect

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest wanted for theft.

On February 8, Onslow County Sheriff’s Office responded to Walmart at 349 Richlands Hwy for a report that a white male removed the anti-theft device off of a Bluetooth speaker and left the store without paying for it.

He is described as a white male in his 30s, slim build, with a short beard and mustache.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black jacket with a blue shirt underneath, a black and white baseball cap and boots.

Officials said video surveillance shows him getting out of the driver’s side of a black SUV and when he exited the store, another white male was driving.

If you have any information about this individual, contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Detective Simmons at 910-989-4049; christina_simmons@onslowcountync.gov, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273, refer to case number 2020-1841.