Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
1  of  38
Closings
Beaufort County Community College Beaufort County Schools Bertie County Schools Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Care-O-World Enrichment Center Carolina Arthritis Center Covenant Church Duplin County Schools Edenton-Chowan Schools Edgecombe Community College GASTROENTEROLOGY EAST, P.A. Greene County Schools Greene Lamp Lenoir County Halifax Community College Halifax County Schools Hertford County Public Schools Hobgood Charter School Hyde County Schools Ignite Innovation Academy- Pitt Joy Junction Christian Child Care KinderCare Learning Centers Lawrence Academy Lenoir Community College Lenoir County Public Schools Martin Community College Martin County Schools Nash Rocky Mount Public Schools Northampton County Schools Perquimans County Schools Pitt County Schools Pocosin Innovative Charter Sycamore Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Sycamore Chapel Tender Touch Childcare 1&2 Washington County Schools Wayne County Public Schools Weldon City Schools Wilson Community College Winterville Charter Academy

Onslow County Sheriff searching for theft suspect

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest wanted for theft.

On February 8, Onslow County Sheriff’s Office responded to Walmart at 349 Richlands Hwy for a report that a white male removed the anti-theft device off of a Bluetooth speaker and left the store without paying for it.

He is described as a white male in his 30s, slim build, with a short beard and mustache.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black jacket with a blue shirt underneath, a black and white baseball cap and boots.

Officials said video surveillance shows him getting out of the driver’s side of a black SUV and when he exited the store, another white male was driving.

If you have any information about this individual, contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Detective Simmons at 910-989-4049; christina_simmons@onslowcountync.gov, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273, refer to case number 2020-1841.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV