JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office now has deputies wearing body cameras.

Last year, the sheriff’s office was awarded a grant from the Department of Justice to purchase the cameras. They are now in after some supply chain issues.

The deputies started using the cameras last week. Sheriff Chris Thomas said these devices will be a great source of evidence gathering for deputies.

“The cameras help exonerate the deputy,” Thomas said. “They’re great witnesses for the deputy. And again, they’re good evidence in court. And the old saying a picture’s worth 1000 words, was a good solid witness for us.”

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office received 93 cameras. Their patrol unit was the first round of deputies to get these devices.