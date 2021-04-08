Onslow County Sheriff’s Office conducts drug burn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A drug burn was held by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday of a large number of illegal narcotics and paraphernalia.

The burn was held upon a judge’s order after the cases where the items were needed for evidence were resolved in court.

Officials said there were 473.1 pounds of drugs and drug items burned by members of the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigations Unit, Drug Enforcement Unit and was in accordance with state and federal law.

The drugs destroyed included marijuana, heroin, powder cocaine, crack cocaine, LSD, Ecstasy, THC oil/tar, THC vaporizer pens, THC/marijuana candy and methamphetamines. There were also 2,484 pieces of narcotics-related evidence including drug paraphernalia, grow operations equipment and mailing packages were destroyed.

Money that was seized will be counted and turned over to the Onslow County Schools system, officials said.