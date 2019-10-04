Onslow County deputies give safety tips to avoid phone, email scams

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT) - At the request of the Jacksonville Police Department, N.C. Center for Missing Persons has canceled the Silver Alert for William Gregory Franklin, as of 8:18 a.m. Thursday.

PREVIOUS:

On Thursday, N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man from Jacksonville.

Authorities said they're looking for William Gregory Franklin, 27, who is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Franklin was reported missing at 2980 Burgaw Highway Lot 25 in Jacksonville and was last seen at Onslow Memorial Hospital at 317 Western Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Police Department.

Franklin is described as a white male, weighing 216 pounds, 5'6 tall, with brown, short hair, blue eyes, who was last seen wearing a red long sleeve shirt, black jeans, dark gray hooded shirt, and black shoes.

Investigators believe he may be headed to Indian Drive in Jacksonville.

Anyone with information on William Gregory Franklin should call Ofc. Gilley at the Jacksonville Police Department at 910-455-4000.