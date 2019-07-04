Onslow County Sheriff’s Office hiring new Detention Officers

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says it is hiring full-time Detention Officers at its Detention Center, with a starting annual salary of $30,409.60 to $39,540.80, according to the job listing.

According to the job post on Onslow County’s employment website, applicants must be age 21 or older, have a valid North Carolina Driver’s License, and have at least a high school diploma or GED (your transcript must be attached to your application).

The job post says applicants who are selected to continue with the hiring process will be required to pass the Adult Basic Education Test, an Agility Test, an Oral Board interview, a Command Board interview, and must also pass psychological, medical, and drug testing before employment.

You can view a full description of job duties and details of the hiring process by reading the job post.