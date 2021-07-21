Onslow County Sheriff’s Office holding Citizen’s Law Enforcement Academy

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office will hold its Fall 2021 Citizen’s Law Enforcement Academy in September.

The event will begin Sept. 7, meeting every Tuesday night for 10 weeks from 6-9 p.m., ending on Nov. 9.

The 30-hour program is designed to provide attendees with information about the people, assignments, equipment, policies, law and overall operation of the Sheriff’s Office.

The goal is to ensure interested citizens possess a greater understanding of what is involved with policing in today’s environment and we in-turn gain a better understanding of our community through positive contacts with the citizens.

All Onslow County Citizens 18 years of age and older are eligible to apply. A criminal background check covering the past 5 years is required and will be evaluated for acceptance into the Academy. A Criminal Background Check is obtained through the Onslow County District Courts Office. The County does charge a fee for the check.

Citizens with a current NC Concealed Handgun Permit do not need to obtain an additional background Check, show proof of current North Carolina issued CHP when applying for a seat in the academy.

Seats are limited to the first 20 eligible applicants.

Please contact Captain Bruce Dixon at bruce_dixon@onslowcountync.gov or (910) 989-4007 to obtain an application and further instructions to complete the applicant process.