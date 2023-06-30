JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office hosted one of its Fun in the Sun events on Friday morning.

This is the third year doing a summer youth program. Friday’s event was Hubert Splash Spectacular. Kids had the opportunity to check out their vehicles, gear and even participate in a water balloon fight against them.

Brent Harrell, deputy and school resource officer at the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, said this event helps to build a good relationship with the kids in the community.

Flyer of future events (Claire Curry, WNCT photo)

“It might be the next time they see us out on a call or they see us other places like ‘Oh, I remember him, he was really cool’ and all that,” said Harrell. “So it helps out with that. It brings the community together”

Some of the future Fun in the Sun events incorporate fishing and exotic animals, leading up to their Back to School Bash in August.