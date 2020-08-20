Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is looking for A&E’s Top Dog’s community heroes

Jacksonville

by:

Posted: / Updated:
onslow county sheriff's office car_429257

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Non-profit Keeping K-9s in Kevlar seeks community donations for K9 Bonito’s bulletproof vest.

Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is using Keeping K-9s in Kevlar’s non-profit’s services to vest K9 Bonito (also from A&E’s Top Dog) with a K9 Storm Kevlar vest.

The vests protect against stabbing, shrapnel, and bullets shot from common handguns.   The custom-fit vest comes at a high price: $2,600 each. 

Keeping K-9s in Kevlar raises community funds through Paypal from their Facebook page’s blue “Learn More” button. The K9s will be funded with 100% of donations received.

Checks can be sent to: Keeping K-9s in Kevlar, 3901 Airport Way, Bellingham, WA 98226.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV