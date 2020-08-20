Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is looking for A&E’s Top Dog’s community heroes

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Non-profit Keeping K-9s in Kevlar seeks community donations for K9 Bonito’s bulletproof vest.

Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is using Keeping K-9s in Kevlar’s non-profit’s services to vest K9 Bonito (also from A&E’s Top Dog) with a K9 Storm Kevlar vest.

The vests protect against stabbing, shrapnel, and bullets shot from common handguns. The custom-fit vest comes at a high price: $2,600 each.

Keeping K-9s in Kevlar raises community funds through Paypal from their Facebook page’s blue “Learn More” button. The K9s will be funded with 100% of donations received.

Checks can be sent to: Keeping K-9s in Kevlar, 3901 Airport Way, Bellingham, WA 98226.