Onslow County Sheriff’s Office offering law enforcement academy starting March 8

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce that its Spring 2022 Citizen’s Law Enforcement Academy will begin Tuesday March 8th, meeting every Tuesday night for 10 weeks from 6pm – 9pm, ending the evening of May 10, 2022.

The 30-hour program is designed to provide attendees with information about the people, assignments, equipment, policies, law, and overall operation of the sheriff’s office. The goal is to ensure interested citizens possess a greater understanding of what is involved with policing in today’s environment so they can gain a better understanding of our community through positive contacts with the citizens.

All Onslow County Citizens 18 years of age and older are eligible to apply. A criminal background check covering the past 5 years is required and will be evaluated for acceptance into the Academy. The sheriff’s office will conduct the background check at no charge to the applicant.

Citizens with a current NC concealed handgun permit are waived from the background check when applying for a seat in the academy. Seats are limited to the first 20 eligible applicants.

Please contact Captain Bruce Dixon at bruce_dixon@onslowcountync.gov or call (910) 989-4007 to obtain an application and further instructions to complete the application process.