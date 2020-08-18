Onslow County Sheriff’s Office warns of text messaging scam

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Onslow County Sheriff’s Office received information from a citizen about another scam.

Shown below is an image of a text the citizen received.

Officials said, “While many of us know not to reply or act on these scams, some senior citizens or younger kids may not. In the past, we have posted information trying to raise awareness about the numerous scams we are aware of.”

Sheriff Miller wants to emphasize again the importance of some general steps you can take to help prevent being a victim of a scam: