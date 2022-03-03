JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With the Russian Invasion of Ukraine ongoing, more people are looking for ways to support Ukrainian civilians and refugees enduring the fight.

Local businesses and churches in Eastern North Carolina are coming together to help Ukraine in its fight against Russia. Donations are being accepted to assist Ukrainians, even right here in Onslow County.

Bill Crane is the pastor of Faith Church of the Nazarene. He said their denomination has had churches in Ukraine for over 30 years now, as well as its surrounding countries, such as Hungary, Romania, Poland and Moldova.

“Our leaders over there said half of the churches in Ukraine are in areas where they can act as shelters. So either using their basement or their sanctuary, to house people in transition,” said Crane.

The church is collecting monetary donations to provide humanitarian aid for refugees fleeing to surrounding countries.

“Churches there are gathering supplies with the help of donations from folks like us to provide basic necessities, shelter, food, water and things that are just as helpful to folks as they’re in this, obviously great need as they’re being pushed out of their country,” said Crane.

Another way to support locally is by giving supplies to The Backyard Tavern in Sneads Ferry. Martin Rademacher and Cameron Botting are employees at the bar, and both have personal ties to people in Ukraine.

“They know what’s going on. They say this is absolute. They desperately need this stuff,” Rademacher said. “Getting it from Sneads Ferry, North Carolina and getting it over there to the Ukrainians who are currently, you know, as we speak, fighting right now for their lives.”

The Backyard Tavern is accepting donations of retired military gear to provide to people fighting in Ukraine, as well as personal hygiene products people may need.

“To see an entire community come together, to reach out and touch somebody else in another country. And for Backyard to be able to facilitate that. It’s phenomenal,” said Botting.

To donate to Jacksonville Faith Church of Nazarene, visit their website here. To donate to The Backyard Tavern, you can drop off supplies anytime from noon to 2 a.m., any day of the week.