JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County Government swore in their new interim county manager, David Smitherman, Wednesday morning.

County commissioners and county members gathered in the Government Center for the ceremony. Smitherman previously served as county manager in both Lee County and Pittslvania County in Virginia. He has also previously served as an interim county manager for Onslow County back in 2009.

The Onslow County Board of Commissioners is still seeking a long-term candidate for the position. Former County Manager Sharon Griffin resigned in July and her last day is this Friday.