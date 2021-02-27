Onslow county teachers and childcare professionals get COVID-19 vaccine shots

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Nearly 2,000 vaccines have been sent to Onslow County for teachers and people who work with children. However, limited spots were available as those eligible jumped at the opportunity to get their shots.

“We will work to keep this effort up until everyone who desires to have a vaccine is able to get one,” said Kristen Richmond-Hoover the Onslow County Public Health director.

“It was pretty exciting to know that I was able to step up and sign up for the vaccine and come out this morning and be part of it,” said Arlisa Broadnax-Dail, an Onslow K-12 virtual instructor.

The county’s health department teamed up with school system directors to make the event happen. Onslow County Board of Education Chairman Bob Williams said the event is a step to a brighter future.

“Today’s event is a big milestone for us. We’ve already had some of our teachers vaccinated in the past, but this is a really big push to get our schools back open,” said Williams.

Williams said the vaccinations provide a sense of security for teachers and childcare workers who have been waiting for their turn. Richmond-Hoover said she knows how essential these workers are.

“Everyone is full of hope. They’re very glad that they have had the opportunity to get the vaccine and we want to spread that message and hope to others as we open up to more groups in the coming weeks,” said Hoover.

As for teachers, they say its a step towards normalcy for them.

“Being able to interact with my students whenever we return to a brick-and-mortar building. That’s why I decided to take the vaccine today,” said Broadnax-Dail.

Those vaccinated will come back in March to receive their second dose of the vaccine. Officials plan to use any remaining doses for other eligible patients.