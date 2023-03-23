JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A nonprofit in Onslow County is showing off those who help give back.

The United Way of Onslow County hosted a campaign celebration where local leaders were awarded for their efforts. Reverse raffling was part of the event, including a brand-new car that was given to one lucky community member who donated over the years.

“We had a teacher,” said Raquel Painter, the president of Onslow County United Way. “She is a principal at Southwest Middle School, who has been donating to United Way for 20 years, and it was her lucky year. So she drove away in the brand new Chevy Trailblazer.”

There were 21 finalists eligible to win the car, 18 of them being teachers. United Way thanked Marine Chevrolet of Jacksonville for donating vehicles for these events over the past 12 years.