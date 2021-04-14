Onslow County to award $20 gift card for blood donation

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County Emergency Medical Services is one of the few emergency responders in the state that benefits from lifesaving whole blood on emergency response units.

The blood comes through an agreement with “The Blood Connection” and that organization is seeking donations of blood in a Friday blood drive at Sneads Ferry.

Onslow County EMS indicates that having whole blood quickly available saves lives. The demonstration of the value of blood infusion has come from a recent account of a person bleeding badly from a trauma.

The person received the infusions of whole blood verses traditional fluid resuscitation. Authorities believe the survival of this critically injured patient was a result of life sustaining blood infusions.

The Blood Connection is holding a blood drive Friday, from 10AM-3PM at the Onslow County Environmental Education Center at 1330 NC-Highway 210.

To make an appointment, donors can go to the BloodConnection.org website and search for Sponsor Code 2424.