JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Looking for a job?

NC Works will be hosting a career fair in Jacksonville this November. All you need to do is bring your resume and dress to impress.

The fair is on November 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be hosted at 146 Broadhurst Rd. in

Jacksonville. The fair is open to the general public and welcomes veterans.

For more information call NC Works at 910-347-2121.