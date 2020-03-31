Onslow County gives an update on COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Onslow County officials provide an update on COVID-19.

According to human services, “As of Tuesday, March 31, 261 COVID-19 tests have come back negative and more than 330 tests are pending.”

EMS is continuing to operate as normal and there has not been a change in call volume.

Health officials say it is taking more than eight days at times to receive test results back.

The county manager said it’s because labs are seeing an uptick in lab work during this time.

Camp Lejeune and other bases are federal institutions and they do not follow state laws unless the federal government mandates it.

Bases are exempt from state or local laws.

Those living on base do not have to follow Stay at Home order unless the base has told them to.

Beginning Thursday, churches will be acting as distribution sites for groceries.