Onslow County Warehouse Store reopens to public again

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Effective Tuesday, the Onslow County Warehouse Store reopened for the public.

The warehouse store has cases, chairs, computers, monitors and other items no longer needed by the County. It is available for sale to the public for cash only. The store is located at 1909 Onslow Drive Extension and is open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The warehouse is located behind the Probation Offices and shares the rear parking lot with the offices. Entering the store will require a mask and hand sanitization. The store had been closed due to COVID-19 and will reopen with the safety protocols.

More information or assistance is available by calling (910) 938-0786.