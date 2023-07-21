JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In honor of the opening of the “Barbie” movie, around 50 career-driven women in Onslow County attended the Barbie Social at Dyal Studios in Jacksonville on Friday.

Marine Corps Barbie, yoga Barbie, hairstylist Barbie and so many more women were able to network with each other. They also had their own Barbie photoshoot, highlighting their careers and taking away the message that Barbie has always taught: You can be anything!

“A lot of people don’t realize how many small businesses are in town and how many new ones are here, so it’s really cool to see you all come out and get together,” said Tricia Dyal, co-owner of Dyal Studios with Carol Jamison.

They also had a group discussion on the Barbie brand and marketing throughout history, learning about the techniques that propelled them to where they are today.