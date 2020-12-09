Onslow County’s COVID-19 numbers shrink but still among state’s highest

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow County’s COVID-19 numbers remain high but the number of positive cases is currently below the state average.

Onslow County Manager Sharon S. Russell said there were 234 new coronavirus cases since Monday. That brings the county total to 6,308. The county positive rate is at 11%. The state average is at 11.7%.

Onslow County COVID-19 positivity rate surpasses state, classified as a ‘red’ county

Russell also reports 5,798 cleared cases and 47 deaths. Onslow County is 78th out of 100 counties in case density and 90th in case fatalities.

Russell also encouraged citizens to continue to practice the three Ws: wash your hands, wear a mask and wait at least six feet away from others.