JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow Hispanic Latino Association celebrated the different cultures throughout Eastern North Carolina on Saturday.

“This community, Onslow County is just a plethora of a variety of cultures and what a better way than to bring them all together, bring food trucks out and just enjoy the culture,” said Christina Fernandez, president of the Onslow Hispanic Latino Association.

Thousands came out to the Jacksonville Commons. Vendors were wearing traditional clothing and multiple food trucks were serving Hispanic favorites. People also got to enjoy the music, dancing and much more.

“I always like the folkloric kind of gifts and things so I’ll definitely be stopping there,” Richlands High School Spanish teacher Raquel Sanchez. “I already made a stop at the food section. … They were great.

“I am a Latino family. So we are definitely waiting for the salsa and Bachata to break out and we will be there”

Sanchez also said she’s proud to see her students attending the festival and embracing the different backgrounds and history.

“It’s important because it creates those connections where the people are real,” Sanchez said. “It’s not just a class you’re taking, you’re learning about them, but those people are here are part of our community.”

This was the first festival since the coronavirus pandemic. Fernandez said they are looking forward to having more in the future.

“We’re just excited to be able to bring this back to the community. The community wants this,” Fernandez said.

“Just warms my heart to see so many people coming out to support and learn about this community and be part of it,” Sanchez said.