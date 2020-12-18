Onslow Memorial Hospital latest to administer COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare workers

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow Memorial Hospital joined other hospitals in the area that have administered the COVID-19 vaccine to its healthcare workers.

On Friday, the first group of healthcare workers at the Jacksonville facility received Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Four people who got the shot included a patient care technician, two doctors and a nurse. It’s one of the 975 doses the hospital received.

Officials said employees are being given the option to get the shots. The recipients who volunteered on Friday say in order to keep helping the community, it starts with healthcare workers getting vaccinated.

“I think if people are concerned about the side effects of the vaccination, they should think about the side effects of getting infected with coronavirus,” said Dr. Michael Josilevich, chief of staff at the hospital. “It has killed over 300,000 people just in the United States.”

Sabrina Dupey works on the COVID-19 unit at the hospital and said she did this for her community and patients.

“I’m going home to my family at night so I don’t want to end up giving them something that they didn’t ask for,” Dupery said. “I did this for my community, my patients.”

The vaccines come on the same day of news of another COVID-19 death in the county. The person was over 65 with underlying conditions. That death was the 58th in Onslow County during the pandemic.

There have been 198 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, bringing the total in Onslow County to 7,856. There have been 6,872 recoveries. Onslow County’s positive rate is now up to 12.3%. The state average is at 10.5%.