JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow Memorial Hospital held its CHEW Pack Out on Thursday to give back to hungry children in the community.

Senior leaders and nurses at the hospital were able to pack 750 bags to distribute before the Thanksgiving holiday. The staff also left personalized notes in each bag for the kids as well.

“We had a lot of employees bring stuff in, we shared it with all of our ambulatory clinics and all of those patients were able to bring in goodies. So we collected a lot of items,” said Marketing and Communications Specialist at Onslow Memorial Hospital, Caitlin McAllister.

“During the holidays, we have no idea where they’re getting their food. So this is very, very important and there is nothing more important than making sure our children are fed,” said Shelly Kieweg, director of Family Stability with CHEW.

CHEW officials said they typically serve around 900 children but last month fed around 950. They added they are always looking for more donations and volunteers.